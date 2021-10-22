Middle Tennessee breaks away from UConn in 2nd half, 44-13

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Chase Cunningham passed for 297 yards and four touchdowns, Middle Tennessee scored in every quarter and defeated UConn 44-13. Cunningham had racked up 182 yards and three touchdowns in the first half — including scoring strikes of 25 and 18 yards to Izaiah Gathings and Jimmy Marshall, respectively, on Middle Tennessee’s final two possessions before halftime to lead 24-13 at the break. UConn had scrapped into a 10-10 tie on a short pass from Steven Krajewski to tight end Brandon Niemenski and a career-long 47-yard field goal by freshman Joe McFadden on back-to-back possessions in the second quarter.