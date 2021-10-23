Chelsea romps to 7-0 win over Norwich in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea has coped just fine without its injured strikers. The Premier League leaders romped to a 7-0 win over last-place Norwich with Mason Mount scoring a hat trick and the other goals spread around the team in the injury-enforced absence of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. Mount, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James scored in the first half. Ben Chilwell’s strike, an own-goal by Max Aarons and two more goals from Mount completed Chelsea’s biggest win of the season. Norwich’s misery was compounded when center back Ben Gibson was sent off for collecting a second yellow card in the 65th minute when the score was 5-0.