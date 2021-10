By The Associated Press

Saturday’s best: Oregon’s Travis Dye became the first player in FBS history to score a touchdown on four consecutive carries in the 10th-ranked Ducks’ 34-41 win over UCLA. No. 16 Wake Forest’s Sam Hartman threw for 458 yards and five touchdowns in a 70-56 win over Army, and Illinois outlasted Penn State 20-18 in a record nine overtimes.