East Tennessee State rallies in fourth quarter to top Furman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Tyler Riddell threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Malik Murray with nine seconds remaining to lift East Tennessee State to a 17-13 victory over Furman for the Buccaneers’ first win in Greenville since 1997. The winning TD came on the 14th play of an 80-yard drive when Riddle found Murray in the middle of the end zone and gave the Buccaneers their only lead of the game. Jace Wilson was 15 of 26 for 227 yards and had an interception for Furman. The Paladins’ Ryan Miller made eight caches for 139 yards.