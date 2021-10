Inter Miami scores 4 in 2nd half, routs FC Cincinnati 5-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Gonzalo Higuaín scored the first of four second-half goals and Inter Miami kept its slim playoff hopes alive with a 5-1 victory over FC Cincinnati. Miami (11-15-5) has won two in a row after a six-game losing streak and swept three matches against Cincinnati (4-19-8) this season. It was also Miami’s largest margin of victory while Cincinnati extended its club-record losing streak to nine games. Higuaín scored on a header in the 53rd minute. Indiana Vassilev, Lewis Morgan, and Julián Carranza then added goals within a 16-minute span. Brandon Vázquez scored on a header from close range in the 21st minute for Cincinnati.