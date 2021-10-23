Kennesaw State shuts down Campbell offense, wins 30-7

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Xavier Shepherd accounted for three touchdowns and Kennesaw State kept the Campbell offense out of the end zone in a 30-7 victory. Je’Cory Burks returned a blocked field goal attempt 89 yards into the end zone that stretched the Owls’ lead to 24-7 with about six minutes remaining. It was the fifth straight win for Kennesaw State (6-1, 3-0 Big South Conference), ranked 11th in the FCS Coaches Poll. Levi Wiggins returned a fumbled ball 94 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter for Campbell (3-4, 2-2), which was held to 188 yards of offense.