Musgrave, Baylor help Oregon State overcome Utah 42-34

By STEVE GRESS

Associated Press

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Luke Musgrave blocked and returned a punt for a touchdown, B.J. Baylor rushed for over 100 yards and a score, and Oregon State rallied from an early deficit to defeat Utah 42-34. The Beavers trailed at the half but scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the second half to take control. Utah led in time of possession but missed a field goal and was stopped twice on fourth down from the 2-yard line. Oregon State, the conference leader in rushing yards per game, rushed for 260 yards with Baylor, who entered averaging 112.8 yards per game, leading the way with 152.