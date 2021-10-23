Smiling Shiffrin inspired by US teammates and boyfriend

By ERIC WILLEMSEN

Associated Press

SÖLDEN, Austria (AP) — One of the most fitting congratulations for Mikaela Shiffrin arrived some five hours after she won the World Cup season opener on Saturday. And it came from another American skiing great. Lindsey Vonn wrote on Twitter it was “inspiring to see you succeed and more importantly to see you smile.” Shiffrin was certainly all smiles after winning the giant slalom on an Austrian glacier on a perfect sunny day for her 70th World Cup victory. It left her 12 wins short of the women’s record held by Vonn. Shiffrin credited her teammates and coaches for the win as well as boyfriend Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.