Cardinals move to 7-0 for season, roll past Texans 31-5

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — DeAndre Hopkins caught a touchdown pass against his former team, Zach Ertz caught a touchdown pass for his new team and the Arizona Cardinals scored 31 unanswered points to beat the Houston Texans 31-5 on Sunday. The Cardinals remain the NFL’s only undefeated team and improved to 7-0 for the first time since 1974. The Texans have lost six straight games. Kyler Murray completed 20 of 28 passes for 261 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. Ertz had a 47-yard touchdown catch in his first game with the Cardinals after his trade from the Eagles.