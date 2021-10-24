Kane likely out as Blackhawks try for 1st win of season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks star Patrick Kane likely will miss their game against Detroit because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols. The Blackhawks say forward Ryan Carpenter and defenseman Erik Gustafsson have been removed from COVID-19 protocols. But there is no word on Kane. All three players missed practice Saturday after entering the protocols. The struggling Blackhawks are off to a 0-4-1 start. Kane leads the team with four assists and five points.