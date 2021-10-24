Madrid wins 2-1 at Barcelona in first post-Messi ‘clásico’

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Madrid has beaten Barcelona 2-1 at Camp Nou in the rivals’ first “clásico” since the exit of Lionel Messi. Defender David Alaba turned goal-scorer in the 32nd minute with a wonderful curling shot. His strike came minutes after American Sergiño Dest wasted a great chance for Barcelona. The victory moved Madrid to the top of the Spanish league. It is level on points with Sevilla and Real Sociedad. Sociedad can reclaim the lead when it faces Atlético Madrid. The defeat was another blow to Barcelona which has struggled since its financial troubles kept it from re-signing Messi.