Raiders’ offensive line dominant in win over Eagles
By DANNY WEBSTER
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — No matter the work in practice or the small mistakes in games, Derek Carr has never questioned his offensive line. That continuing faith has turned into a strong six-plus quarters from the Las Vegas Raiders’ five men who protect him. The unit allowed only two hits while keeping the quarterback upright in not allowing a sack during his career day in a 33-22 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Comments