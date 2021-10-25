Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 2:08 PM

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young presents running threat, too

By JOHN ZENOR
AP Sports Writer

Bryce Young is showing why he arrived at Alabama as the nation’s top dual- threat quarterback. The third-ranked Crimson Tide’s Heisman Trophy front-runner is clearly a passer first and foremost, but he’s also a quick, shifty running threat when necessary. Coach Nick Saban says Alabama doesn’t have designed quarterback runs for Young. But the sophomore ran for his first two career touchdowns in a 52-24 win over Tennessee ahead of Alabama’s bye week. Young ran 10 times for 42 yards in the game, including being sacked twice. 

AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content