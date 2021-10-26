Blackhawks captain Toews enters NHL’s COVID-19 protocol

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks put captain Jonathan Toews and Henrik Borgstrom in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, giving the winless team five players on the list. Toews and Borgstrom missed practice after they joined fellow forwards Patrick Kane and Jujhar Khaira and defenseman Riley Stillman in the protocol. Assistant coaches Marc Crawford and Tomas Mitell are away from the team for the same reason. The use of the COVID-19 list doesn’t necessarily mean any of the players or coaches tested positive. They could have been deemed a close contact of someone who tested positive. The team was 100% vaccinated at the start of training camp.