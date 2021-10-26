Trading shots: Lawmakers differ on Aussie Open vaccinations

By JOHN PYE

AP Sports Writer

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — The back-and-forth debate over unvaccinated tennis players being allowed to contest the Australian Open in January has heightened with the prime minister and a state political leader trading shots on points of difference. Prime Minister Scott Morrison restarted the rally when he indicated that unvaccinated tennis players would be allowed to get exemptions to enter the country for the first major of 2022 provided they undergo two weeks in hotel quarantine. Victoria state premier Daniel Andrews responded by saying he wouldn’t be applying for exemptions for unvaccinated players. Victoria hosts the Australian Open at Melbourne Park and has a mandatory vaccination policy for athletes competing in domestic leagues.