Khalil Mack injury issue pressures struggling Bears

By GENE CHAMBERLAIN

Associated Press

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are 3-4 with an offense not capable of much besides running the ball but with one of the league’s best pass rushes. However, now an NFL Network report says they will rest edge rusher Khalil Mack this week and possibly longer because of a lingering foot injury. So the pressure could grow on quarterback Justin Fields to produce points with an attack averaging only 14.4 points a game and ranked last in the league in passing.