Chiefs insist prep for Pack doesn’t change with Rodgers out

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs insisted Wednesday that their preparation for the Packers this weekend would not change upon learning that league MVP Aaron Rodgers had tested positive for COVID-19. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t a few relieved smiles from their much-maligned defense behind closed doors. Rather than face one of the game’s best quarterbacks Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs likely will get second-year pro Jordan Love making his NFL starting debut. He’s thrown just seven regular-season passes in his NFL career.