Soler, Freeman, Correa among 160 free agents who hit market

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — World Series MVP Jorge Soler, Freddie Freeman and Eddie Rosario of the champion Atlanta Braves are among 160 players who became free agents as an uncertain offseason started with a lockout threat looming. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa and Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery, also became free agents. Other stars who hit the market include Corey Seager, Trevor Story, Max Scherzer, Marcus Semien, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Michael Conforto and Kevin Gausman. About 50 additional players are potentially eligible, pending decisions on options in their contracts for 2022. Free agents can negotiate contracts with any team starting Sunday evening.