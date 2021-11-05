Skip to Content
Scott Hamilton & Friends skating event to battle cancer

By BARRY WILNER
AP Sports Writer

Scott Hamilton always will be known as an Olympic gold medalist. Another part of his legacy is establishing a place for figure skaters to earn a living after their competitive careers when he created the Stars on Ice tour in the 1980s. What Hamilton, a cancer survivor, is doing now with his foundation (ScottCARES.org) could dwarf all of his other achievements. His fifth annual Scott Hamilton & Friends event at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Nov. 21 will focus on the fight to conquer Glioblastoma, a particularly deadly form of cancer. 

