Brazil veteran Formiga to retire from international soccer

SAO PAULO (AP) — After competing in seven World Cups, 43-year-old midfielder Formiga is set to play her farewell match for Brazil this month. Formiga’s final game for the national team will be against India on Nov. 25 in Manaus. The country’s soccer confederation made the announcement on Tuesday. Formiga has played 233 matches for Brazil including at every Olympics since Atlanta in 1996. She has won silver in the 2004 and 2008 games in Athens and Beijing, respectively. Her most recent World Cup appearance was 2019 in France.