Cummings scores 25 to lift Colgate over Northeastern 65-58

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Cummings had a career-high 25 points as Colgate topped Northeastern 65-58 in the season opener for both teams. Cummings hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. Tucker Richardson had 12 points and seven rebounds for Colgate. Ryan Moffatt added seven rebounds. Jeff Woodward had four assists. Jahmyl Telfort had 17 points for the Huskies (0-1). Chris Doherty added 14 points and eight rebounds. Shaquille Walters had 10 points and seven rebounds.