Kings extend winning streak to 6 with OT win over Montreal

MONTREAL (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored on a sweeping move at 3:39 of overtime and the Los Angeles Kings extended their winning streak to six games with a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Brendan Lemieux and Alex Iafallo also scored and Cal Petersen made 33 saves for the Los Angeles, whose winning streak is now the longest current run in the league. Ben Chiarot and Jake Evans tallied for Montreal, which fell to 3-11-1. Jake Allen made 31 saves.