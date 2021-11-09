No. 16 Arkansas rallies to topple Mercer, 74-61

By ERIC W. BOLIN

Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — JD Notae scored 30 points for No. 16 Arkansas, which was forced to rally to beat Mercer 74-61 on Tuesday night in the season opener. Arkansas was down eight points at halftime but went on a 14-2 run to start the second half. Mercer lost the lead in part because of 13 turnovers that led to 16 points for Arkansas. Miami transfer Chris Lykes had 16 points and Toney had 18 points and 11 rebounds. Mercer had four players in double figures, including 12 each for Kamar Robertson and James Glisson III.