No. 4 Villanova routs Mount St. Mary’s in opener, 91-51

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Collin Gillespie scored 13 points in his first game since suffering a torn MCL in his left knee and No. 4 Villanova beat Mount St. Mary’s 91-51 in the season opener Tuesday. Justin Moore hit six 3-pointers and scored 27 points for the Big East favorite Wildcats and Jermaine Samuels added 17. Malik Jefferson led Mount St. Mary’s with 17 points. Villanova needed the easy win headed into a stacked nonconference schedule includes No. 2 UCLA on Friday.