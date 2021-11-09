Roberts scores 16, Washington State tops Alcorn in opener

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Tyrell Roberts hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, Jefferson Koulibaly added 13 points and Washington State opened the season with an 85-67 win over Alcorn State. With a noon tipoff, the game started slowly before the Cougars broke away from a 13-13 tie with a 19-6 run. The stretch included three 3-pointers. Washington State led 39-25 at the half and stretched it to 23, 50-27, less than three minutes into the second half. Washington State finished 11 of 34 from distance while Alcorn State was just 4 of 17. Paul King and Oddyst Walker each had 10 points for the Braves.