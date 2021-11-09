She’s No. 1: Katie Meier becomes Miami’s all-time win leader

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — At Miami, Katie Meier stands alone. Meier became the winningest coach in Hurricanes basketball history on Tuesday, with her team defeating Jackson State 72-67 in the season opener for both teams. Meier now has 304 wins at Miami. That’s one more than Ferne Labati, her predecessor overseeing the women’s program. Meier has 84 more wins than former Miami men’s coach Bruce Hale.