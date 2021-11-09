Stefanovic paces No. 7 Purdue in 96-67 win over Bellarmine

By MARK AMBROGI

Associated Press

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Sasha Stefanovic made 5 of 6 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead No. 7 Purdue past Bellarmine 96-67. Zach Edey added 16 points, Isaiah Thompson had 15 points, Brandon Newman 14 and Jaden Ivey 11 for the Boilermakers. C.J. Fleming and Dylan Penn each scored 14 points for Bellarmine. The Boilermakers made 16 of 34 3s and led by as many as 36 points in the second half.