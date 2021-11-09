Still 5 months away, Harry Higgs has the Masters on his mind

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Harry Higgs has been thinking about the Masters ever since he made a 6-foot par putt on the final hole of the PGA Championship in May. That gave him a tie for fourth and earned him a spot at Augusta National. Now he’s waiting on his official invitation. Higgs says playing the Masters is a dream. He wants to make the most of it. He’s already planning a schedule that will give him four trips to Augusta National before April. On the LPGA Tour, Nelly Korda and Jin Young Ko play the same event for the first time in a month.