US Open champion Raducanu loses to qualifier Wang in Linz

LINZ, Austria (AP) — Chinese qualifier Xinyu Wang has upset U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu 6-1, 6-7 (0), 7-5 in the second round of the Upper Austria Ladies Linz. The top-seeded Briton saved two match points on Wang’s serve at 5-4 in the third set but the qualifier closed out the win in her next service game. Wang next plays Alison Riske. The eighth-seeded American defeated Alizé Cornet 6-4, 6-4. Second-seeded Simona Halep reached the quarterfinal after beating Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus 7-5, 6-3. Third-seeded Danielle Collins of the United States eased past Greet Minnen of Belgium 6-1, 6-2.