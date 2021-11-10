Browns sign guard Bitonio to 3-year, $48 million extension

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns signed three-time Pro Bowl left guard Joel Bitonio to a three-year, $48 million contract extension through the 2025 season. Bitonio’s deal follows one given by Cleveland to right guard Wyatt Teller, who signed a four-year, $56.8 million extension on Tuesday. The 30-year-old Bitonio was under contract through 2022. But the Browns wanted to secure one of their leaders and best players and have him finish his career with Cleveland. The Browns drafted Bitonio in 2014. He’s played every offensive snap since the start of the 2017 season.