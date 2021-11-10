Butler out for Heat after spraining right ankle vs Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jimmy Butler will miss the final three quarters of the Miami Heat’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers with a sprained right ankle. Butler scored seven points while playing the entire first quarter Wednesday night, but the Heat ruled him out for the rest of the game. Butler began the night averaging 25.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists while playing in every game this season for Miami. The five-time All-Star selection was the NBA’s 11th-leading scorer. Butler joined a lengthy injury list for both teams in this showdown between marquee franchises that also met in the 2020 NBA Finals.