Cuthbert back in Wales rugby team after 4-year absence

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Alex Cuthbert will make his first appearance for Wales in four years as one of five changes for the rugby test against Fiji on Sunday. The winger will win his 49th cap and last featured for Wales in a match against Georgia in November 2017. Joining English club Exeter the following year made him ineligible for his national team under a Welsh Rugby Union rule preventing players getting picked for the country if they played outside Wales and had fewer than 60 caps. Cuthbert is now back in Welsh rugby with the Ospreys.