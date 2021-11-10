Jayson Tatum helps Celtics beat Raptors, 104-88

By KEN POWTAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in the Boston Celtics’ 104-88 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night. Robert Williams III added 16 points and 13 rebounds, with a career-best eight coming on the offensive glass. Dennis Schroder scored 20 points, Josh Richardson had 15 and Marcus Smart 13. Scottie Barnes led Toronto with 21 points, Fred VanVleet had 16, and OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. each had 14. The Raptors dropped to 4-1 on the road.