Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s son sentenced for stabbing neighbor

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — The son of basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has been sentenced to six months in jail for stabbing a Southern California neighbor with a hunting knife during an argument over trash cans. Prosecutors say 29-year-old Adam Abdul-Jabbar of San Clemente was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to assault with a deadly weapon but he won’t have to report to jail until January so he can request home confinement. Authorities say Abdul-Jabbar stabbed his neighbor several times last year after the man confronted him about failing to take in trash cans. Authorities say the victim suffered a fractured skull and nearly bled to death.