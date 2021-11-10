Real Madrid’s Vinicius still waiting in the wings for Brazil
By MAURICIO SAVARESE
AP Sports Writer
SAO PAULO (AP) — Vinicius Jr.’s impressive form at Real Madrid is unlikely to translate into a starting spot for Brazil in a South American World Cup qualifier against Colombia. The 21-year-old striker only traveled to Brazil to join the national squad after Roberto Firmino picked up an injury. If coach Tite’s formations at practice on Wednesday are a true indication, competition-leading Brazil is likely to start with Raphinha instead of Vinicius. Tite says Real Madrid and Brazil have different systems, and Vinicius has so far thrived only with his club.
Comments