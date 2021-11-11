Auger-Aliassime, Tiafoe into semifinals at Stockholm Open

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime reached the semifinals of an ATP Tour event for the fifth time this season with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Botic de Zandschulp at the Stockholm Open. The second-seeded Canadian’s serve was the bedrock of his victory, with Auger-Aliassime hitting 11 aces and winning 27 of 33 first-service points. Frances Tiafoe was the first player to win in the quarterfinals after rallying to beat Dan Evans 1-6, 6-1, 6-1. That earned the eighth-seeded American a place in the semifinals for the second time in three weeks. He reached the final at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna where he lost to Alexander Zverev.