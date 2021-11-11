Australia, Saudi Arabia in 0-0 draw in World Cup qualifying

SYDNEY (AP) — Australia and Saudi Arabia played to an often ill-tempered, rainy 0-0 draw in the Socceroos’ first home match in more than two years. After winning the opening three games of the current qualifying stage, and 11 World Cup qualifiers in a row, Australia has now dropped five points from the last two, including a loss to Japan in the previous match. Saudi Arabia gained its first point on Australian soil to stay atop the group with 13 points from five games. Australia has 10 from five matches and Japan six from four games.