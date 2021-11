PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alyn Breed scored 15 points off the bench and Nate Watson scored 14 with 10 rebounds and Providence used the second half to pull away from Sacred Heart for a 94-62 win. The Friars (2-0) led 43-36 at halftime, and Sacred Heart closed within 49-46 when Bryce Johnson buried a 3-pointer with 16:02 left before Providence began to pull away. Nico Galette scored 15 points for the Pioneers.