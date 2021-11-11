Chargers can certainly relate to Vikings’ tough-luck season

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — If anyone can relate to the frustration the Minnesota Vikings are feeling with their recent spate of close losses, it is the Los Angeles Chargers. The Vikings come into Sunday’s game with a 3-5 mark. Their five losses have been by a total of 18 points, including two in overtime. The Chargers had a similar start last season. Their first five losses were by a combined 19 points and also had two ending in overtime.