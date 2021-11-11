Croatia, Russia get high-scoring wins in WCup qualifying

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Croatia has hammered Malta 7-1 to stay in the hunt for an automatic qualifying spot for the World Cup and set up a deciding game with Group H rival Russia. Russia’s 6-0 win over last-place Cyprus earlier Friday meant 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia had to win against a Malta team which had proved tougher than usual to beat in this qualifying cycle. Lovro Majer had two goals for Croatia. Slovakia drew 2-2 with Slovenia.