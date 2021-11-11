Depleted Germany beats Liechtenstein 9-0 in WCup qualifier

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Germany eased to a 9-0 win over 10-man Liechtenstein in World Cup qualifying as North Macedonia and Romania stayed in the fight for a playoff spot. Germany was missing five players in isolation after one tested positive for the coronavirus and was already assured of qualifying. Leroy Sané and Thomas Müller finished with two goals each. North Macedonia won 5-0 away at Armenia to stay in second place in the group. Romania drew 0-0 with Iceland.