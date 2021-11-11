Harry Kane found it tough to get over ‘whirlwind’ year

LONDON (AP) — England captain Harry Kane says he has found it tough to get over a “whirlwind” year in which he lost in the European Championship final on home soil and then failed to secure a move away from Tottenham. Kane was the top scorer in the Premier League last season but has only netted once in nine games this campaign amid some underwhelming performances for his club. The striker appeared close to joining Manchester City for the start of this season. A satisfactory bid never came and he announced he would be staying at Tottenham seemingly reluctantly. Kane led England to its first major final in 55 years but his team lost to Italy in a penalty shootout.