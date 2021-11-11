Jaguars, off upset win, try to take another step at Indy

By The Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars seem to have figured out something. Defensive end-linebacker Josh Allen has become a pass-rushing menace. The offense has found a nice balance and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence seems to be settling into his new job. As a result, Jacksonville snapped a 20-game losing streak and has two wins in its last three games. On Sunday, the Jaguars can take another step at Indianapolis by ending an 11-game skid on the road. It won’t be easy. The Colts have won three of their last four and a victory would get Indianapolis to .500 for the first time this season.