Kitley leads No. 24 Va. Tech women past Geo Washington 75-38

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley scored a career-high 34 points with nine rebounds and No. 24-ranked Virginia Tech beat George Washington 75-38. The Hokies outscored George Washington 42-18 in the second and third quarters to establish control. Kitley, a 6-foot-6 junior, finished 17-for-21 shooting while George Washington as a team shot 17 for 54. Kayana Taylor scored 11 off the bench for Virginia Tech and Aisha Sheppard 10. Taylor Webster scored 11 off the bench and Mayowa Taiwo 10 for the Colonials.