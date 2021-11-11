Skip to Content
No. 1 Georgia looking to finish perfect SEC run vs. Vols

By The Associated Press

No. 1 Georgia already has a spot in the Southeastern Conference championship game. The Bulldogs can remain undefeated and finish SEC play with a perfect 8-0 record for the first time in program history. Tennessee becomes eligible for a bowl with its next victory. The Vols are coming off an upset of a ranked team on the road. This time, an upset would be the Vols’ biggest win yet in coach Josh Heupel’s first season.

