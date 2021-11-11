No. 21 South Florida women rout Alabama State 72-37

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Sydni Harvey scored 16 of her 22 points in the first quarter to lead No. 21 South Florida in a 72-37 rout of Alabama State. Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu added 14 points and three steals for South Florida (2-0) and Maria Alvarez scored 10. Harvey made all four of her 3-point attempts in the first quarter as the Bulls built a 21-5 lead and pushed it to 39-14 at intermission. She was 7 of 11 from the field and 6 of 8 from long range overall. Ayana Emmanuel scored 12 points for Alabama State (0-2).