No. 23 Penn State to lean on Dotson vs No. 9 Michigan

By TRAVIS JOHNSON

Associated Press

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — No. 23 Penn State will lean on its passing game against No. 9 Michigan (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten, No. 6 CFP) on Saturday when both teams begin their final stretch runs at Beaver Stadium. For the Wolverines, that could include a shot at the Big Ten championship. Although their title aspirations evaporated after an 0-3 stretch last month, the Nittany Lions (6-3, 3-3) want to finish strong.