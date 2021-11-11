Skip to Content
Raiders host Chiefs in AFC West battle

The Las Vegas Raiders look to bounce back from their first loss in three games under interim coach Rich Bisaccia when they host the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City is 12-4 against the Raiders under coach Andy Reid but the teams split a pair of high-scoring games last season with the Chiefs losing at home and winning in Las Vegas.  Both trail the Chargers in the AFC West, where all four teams have winning records.

Associated Press

