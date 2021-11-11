Spain profits from Sweden’s slip, Portugal draws in Ireland

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

AP Sports Writer

Spain has beaten Greece 1-0 to overtake Sweden in their World Cup qualifying group. That gives Spain the advantage when it plays Sweden on Sunday with a World Cup place on the line. There’s a similar situation for Portugal after it drew 0-0 with Ireland. The result means Portugal is ahead of second-place Serbia on goal difference before they play Sunday to decide first place and qualification. Croatia and Russia each won games by six goals against outsider opponents. Croatia and Russia also play each other Sunday. Germany has already qualified and swept aside Liechtenstein 9-0.