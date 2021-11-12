Skip to Content
‘A big task’: China’s Olympic hockey team facing questions

By STEPHEN WHYNO
AP Hockey Writer

Concerns are growing that China’s men’s hockey team could get embarrassed on home ice in Beijing at the 2022 Olympics. The games will feature NHL players for the first time since 2014. China is set to face the United States, Canada and Germany. The International Ice Hockey Federation does not have authority to pull China from the tournament. But the sport’s governing board will be watching closely to see how the team does in two games next week. Blowout losses could cause China to take a serious look at its hockey failures to this point.

